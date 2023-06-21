Slowdive Announce First Album in Six Years, Share New Single ‘Kisses’

British dream pop pioneers Slowdive have announced their first new album in six years. Everything Is Alive will be released on Friday, 1st September via Dead Oceans. To coincide with the announcement the band have shared lead single ‘Kisses’, a buoyant, swirling cut that’s classic Slowdive at its core.

“It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now,” guitarist/vocalist Neil Halstead said in a statement. “The album is quite eclectic emotionally, but it does feel hopeful.” The new single arrives alongside a Noel Paul-directed video shot in Naples. Watch that below.

Slowdive – ‘kisses’

Everything Is Alive will be Slowdive’s fifth studio album. It follows their self-titled 2017 record, which marked the band’s return after a lengthy hiatus and was their first studio album in over 20 years. The album was made following some “profound shifts” in some of the members’ personal lives, according to guitarist/vocalist Rachel Goswell. The album is dedicated to Goswell’s mother and drummer Simon Scott’s father, both of whom died in 2020.

The album was produced by Halstead, and the band began recording it in 2020 at Courtyard Studio. They also recorded in Oxfordshire, Lincolnshire and Halstead’s own Cornwall studio. Shawn Everett was brought in to mix six tracks on the album.

Slowdive will tour Australia next month, playing shows in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.. The upcoming shows make up for the band’s originally scheduled April dates, which were forced to be postponed due to an injury experienced by Scott.

Slowdive 2023 Australian Tour (Rescheduled)

Monday, 17th July – Astor Theatre, Perth (sold out)

Wednesday, 19th July – Princess Theatre, Brisbane (sold out)

Friday, 21st July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 22nd July – Forum, Melbourne (sold out)

Sunday, 23rd July – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

