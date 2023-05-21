The War on Drugs Announce 2023 Australian Tour with Special Guests Spoon

Philadelphia indie rockers The War on Drugs have announced they will return to Australia at the end of the year for their first tour of the country since 2018. The band will play four Australian shows in December, joined by Spoon – who themselves last played shows here in 2017 – along with singer-songwriter Indigo Sparke.

The tour will kick off Monday, 4th December at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt, before a show at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Thursday, 7th December. The War on Drugs will play Brisbane’s Riverstage on Saturday, 9th December, wrapping up the tour at Kings Park and Botanic Garden in Perth on Monday, 11th December. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 26th May, with a Live Nation pre-sale kicking off a day earlier.

The War on Drugs – ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’

The War on Drugs are touring in support of their fifth studio album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore. The band’s latest record arrived in 2021 after being previewed with singles ‘Living Proof’, its title track and ‘Change’. Album cut ‘Harmonia’s Dream’ received a nomination for Best Rock Song at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Spoon, meanwhile, released their latest album Lucifer on the Sofa last year, to widespread acclaim and a nomination for Best Rock Album at the 2022 Grammys. Sydney’s Indigo Sparke released debut album Echo in 2021 via Sacred Bones, following it up last year with Hysteria.

The War on Drugs 2023 Australian Tour

Monday, 4th December – Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney

Thursday, 7th December – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Saturday, 9th December – Riverstage, Brisbane

Monday, 11th December – Kings Park and Botanic Garden, Perth

Tickets on sale Friday, 26th May

