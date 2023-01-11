Attend Slowthai Q&A and Workshops From Logic1000, The Beths and More at Sydney’s Abercrombie Hotel

Artists like Logic1000, Slowthai, and The Beths will head to Sydney’s Abercrombie Hotel next month to deliver workshops and Q&As as part of a program called Headline Access, the brainchild of wine brand Headline Acts.

Headline Access launched last year with the Release Cycle competition, which connected winning artist YARA with industry figures like I OH YOU’s Johann Ponniah, Johnny Took from the DMA’S, and music writer and publicist (and Music Feeds contributor) Sosefina Fuamoli.

The Beths: ‘Expert In A Dying Field’

The latest Headline Access program will see a bunch of artists descend on the recently reopened Abercrombie Hotel to give workshops and talks for aspiring artists. Hosted by Fuamoli and music journalist Mikey Cahill, there’ll also be sessions from music organisation Support Act and talks from industry leaders from Laneway and elsewhere.

To attend, you’ll need to enter a competition through Headline Acts’ website. They’re also running a competition to win two VIP tickets to Laneway festival – you can throw your hat in the ring for that one over here.

Headline Acts’ Headline Access

Tuesday, 7th February – The Abercrombie, Sydney, NSW

Slowthai (UK)

The Beths (NZ)

Logic1000

Tasman Keith

