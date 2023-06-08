Social Distortion’s Mike Ness Has Been Diagnosed with Cancer

Social Distortion bandleader Mike Ness has been diagnosed with stage one tonsil cancer and undergone surgery. Ness shared the news via the band’s social media earlier today (June 8), saying the diagnosis came while the band were in pre-production for their next album.

According to Ness, he felt well enough to continue with recording in the studio up until the day before surgery. He added that recovery has been a “day-by-day process,” and that he will start radiation therapy in three weeks. “That should be last therapy I need,” Ness wrote. “The team of doctors are certain that one finished with this course, I will be able to start the healing and recovery process. We expect a full recovery enabling me to live a long and productive life.”

Ness: “We Expect a Full Recovery Enabling Me to Live a Long and Productive Life”

As a result of Ness’ treatment, the band are postponing a planned tour, as well as the release of their forthcoming eighth album. When it is released, it will mark the American punk band’s first studio album in over a decade. Their last record was 2011’s Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes. In his statement, Ness thanked “our loyal fans” for “waiting so patiently” for the new album. “While it will take a little longer, I promise you that it will be delivered and it will exceed your expectations,” he wrote.

“I want you all to know that this has opened my eyes to a whole new struggle. I know it’s one that many of you or your loved ones have personally endured, and my heart goes out to you – because I now know what it’s like from this heavy experience,” Ness concluded.

“I’m surrounded by love and support from my friends and family ESPECIALLY my lovely wife and incredible boys (oh and don’t forget my 3 dogs and kitty) THANK YOU ALL in advance to our unbelievable fans for YOUR love and support right now.”

Social Distortion toured Australia in February alongside Bad Religion. “Everyone walked out of the room knowing they’d just been in the presence of punk rock greatness,” Music Feeds wrote in our review of the Melbourne show.

