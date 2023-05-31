Lagwagon Announces 2023 Australian Tour with Fan-Chosen Setlists

American punk outfit Lagwagon are heading back to Australia this October, with a full run of tour dates locked in across the country. The band will kick things off at the Princess Theatre in Brisbane on Friday, 27th October, and then play a run of shows down the east coast before finishing at the Hobart Uni Bar on Sunday, 5th November.

The band will also team up with fellow US act Pulley (who are also doing a full Australian tour) and Tasmanian crew Knife Hands for a Sydney Harbour Cruise on Saturday, 4th November. The most important detail of the tour though, is that all of Lagwagon’s set lists on the tour will be entirely decided by the fans.

Lagwagon: ‘Violins’

“Grab a ticket and request your fave Lagwagon song,” the band wrote on socials. “All ticket holders will be emailed a link where you can vote for your favorite song. We’ll be creating our set list for the tour from the songs that get the most votes.”

So get crate digging or playlist sifting; the request line will officially close on Friday, 1st September.

Lagwagon were last in Australia just before COVID hit in 2020, but they were forced to cancel shows in Adelaide and Perth and hurry back to the US before things got really hairy.

Unfortunately, Adelaide and Perth have missed out on a do-over – no dates for either city have been announced yet.

Friday, 27th Oct – The Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday, 28th Oct – Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Sunday, 29th Oct – The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Wednesday, 1st Nov –The Basement, Canberra

Friday, 3rd Nov –Manning Bar, Sydney

Saturday, 4th Nov – Schooner Or Later Harbour Cruise, Sydney

Sunday, 5th Nov – Hobart Uni Bar

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

Californian Skate-Punks Pulley Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Polaris Announce Australian Tour with August Burns Red, Kublai Khan TX and Currents

Bodyjar and Gyroscope Uniting for 2023 Co-Headline Tour