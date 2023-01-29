All The Trivia, Facts, And Broken Records Of Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2022

Triple j have wrapped up their annual Hottest 100 countdown for another year, with Flume being named the winner of the 30th edition of influential poll. Now, with the dust having settled on the weekend’s big events, it’s time to take a look back at some of the big events of this year’s countdown and all the records that were broken.

With Flume taking out the top spot with ‘Say Nothing’, he becomes the second artist to top the poll twice, having previously topped the poll with ‘Never Be Like You’. Previously, Powderfinger had hit #1 twice, with ‘These Days’ and ‘My Happiness’ charting atop the 1999 and 2000 polls, respectively.

Flume has won the 2022 Hottest 100 with ‘Say Nothing’:

Notably, Powderfinger frontman Bernard Fanning also topped it as a solo artist in 2005 with his single ‘Wish You Well’. Fanning also featured in this year’s countdown, appearing as a featured artist on Baker Boy’s ‘Wish You Well’, which hit #31.

However, one of the biggest records broken this year belonged to the Hilltop Hoods, whose two appearances saw them leapfrog previous record-holders Powderfinger and the Foo Fighters to claim the record of most appearances in countdowns over the years, with 23. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish’s two songs see her becoming the female artist with the most entries in countdown history, with a total of 16 entries between 2017 and 2023.

Fremantle indie-rockers Spacey Jane appeared six times within the countdown, equalling a record set by Wolfmother back in the 2005 countdown. Three of Spacey Jane’s songs appeared in the top ten, making them the fourth band (alongside Powderfinger, Chet Faker, and Gang Of Youths in 2003, 2014, and 2017, respectively) to have three songs in the top ten.

Elsewhere, triple j have also made note of a number of other interesting facts this year, including how 10% of the countdown consisting of First Nations artists. In its first poll, in 1993, only four songs were by First Nations artist.

Notably, this year also saw Gorillaz appear at #13 with ‘New Gold’, making frontman Damon Albarn the only artist to feature in both the first and latest countdowns, having first appeared in the 1993 countdown at #90 as the frontman of Blur with ‘For Tomorrow’. Blur were also represented in the Hottest 200, with Baker Boy’s cover of Blur’s ‘Song 2’ hitting #200 in this year’s poll.

Triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2022

10. Joji- Glimpse of Us

9. Gang of Youths – in the wake of your leave

8. Ball Park Music – Stars In My Eyes

7. Lizzo – About Damn Time

6. Spacey Jane – Sitting Up

5. Spacey Jane – It’s Been A Long Day

4. Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

3. Spacey Jane – Hardlight

2. Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal – B.O.T.A.

1. Flume ft. MAY-A – Say Nothing

Further Reading

Flume, Toro y Moi, & Shirtless Dancers Cover Bag Raiders For Like A Version

Hilltop Hoods, Sampa The Great Lead Lineup at Dylan Alcott’s Ability Fest

Baker Boy, Julia Jacklin and Mo’Ju Win Big at 2022 Music Victoria Awards