32-Piece Orchestra to Perform ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack Live in Melbourne

After premiering in New York City in March, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert will be landing in Melbourne later this year. The event will see a 32-piece orchestra recreate the 2018 film’s score live, with turntablist DJ Total Eclipse (from New York collective the X-Ecutioners) blending in the electronic elements on the decks.

The original score was composed by Daniel Pemberton – who’s worked on films such as Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys, and Steve Jobs – and features Nicki Minaj, Post Malone (who scored a huge hit with the soundtrack cut ‘Sunflower’), Vince Staples and Juice WRLD.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live In Concert Trailer

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favourite scores I’ve ever written,” said Pemberton. “Utilising a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things, it is so technically complex I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live concert, but somehow, we have.”

The live re-creation is taking place at the Plenary in Melbourne’s Convention and Exhibition Centre on Saturday, 21st October. The production has been touring for most of 2023, with dates across North America, Europe, and the UK.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released in 2018, and was acclaimed by critics and audiences. A sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, came out in May 2023.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Live

Saturday, 21st October – The Plenary, Melbourne

Tickets on sale Friday, 28th July via Ticketmaster.

