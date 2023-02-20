Spring Loaded Announces Sandstone Point Event with Spiderbait, Eskimo Joe, Frenzal Rhomb and More

Spring Loaded Festival has announced its first event for 2023, bringing a lineup of beloved Australian rock acts to Bribie Island’s Sandstone Point Hotel in Queensland on June 3.

Leading the bill are Spiderbait, with Eskimo Joe, Ratcat, Shihad, Frenzal Rhomb, Magic Dirt, Bodyjar and Screamfeeder rounding out the lineup. Frenzal guitarist Lindsay McDougall with be on MCing duties. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (24th February) from 10am AEST.

Spring Loaded’s 2023 Sandstone Point Lineup Also Includes Ratcat, Shihad, Magic Dirt, Bodyjar and Screamfeeder

“What a great lineup, we are so stoked to be headlining,” Spiderbait’s Kram said in a statement. “A lot of great memories for us playing with amazing bands like Magic Dirt & Screamfeeder.”

Eskimo Joe frontman Kav Temperley pointed out that much of the lineup consists of acts that “influenced our band in a major way,” adding that “to be included in this stellar lineup is just such an honour.”

“We’re mega excited to be rockin’ the Spring Loaded stage again this year,” Magic Dirt’s Adalita said in her own statement. “Back with our good mates, back with the awesome fans and ready to rock out! And this time we get to play with one of favourite bands that totally influenced us as kids – RATCAT! We can’t wait!”

Last year saw Spring Loaded hit several cities across Australia, with lineups that included the likes of Grinspoon, You Am I and Regurgitator. Organisers have assured the upcoming Sandstone Point event is the first of many Spring Loaded stops that will take place this year, with organiser Marc Christowski promising “a non-stop throwback to the good old days of Homebake and the Big Day Out.”

Saturday, 3rd June – Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island

Tickets: Ticketek and Oztix

