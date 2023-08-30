Suicidal Tendencies Expand 40th Anniversary Australian Tour

Los Angeles thrash/hardcore heroes Suicidal Tendencies have added a bunch of extra dates to their sold-out 40th anniversary Australian tour. The band have added an extra three dates to their Still Cyco Punk After All These Years Aussie rampage, announcing bonus stops in Coolangatta, the Sunshine Coast and Melbourne.

Coming our way in November of 2023, the band will be honouring the 40th anniversary of their self-titled 1983 debut album, which contained the immortal crossover single ‘Institutionalized’ (listen below), and they’ll be playing the LP in full at all the shows bar two: the freshly announced Queensland shows will have a bit of a different twist.

Suicidal Tendencies – ‘Institutionalized’

The pair of extra shows on Friday, 10th November at the Coolangatta Hotel and Sunday, 12th November at Kings Beach Tavern on the Sunshine Coast will see fans cop an exclusive thrash set, entitled How Will I Thrash Tomorrow, If I Can’t Even Get Cyco Today, packing a setlist curated especially for those who know ~what’s up~

The three new shows are in addition to Suicidal Tendencies’ previously announced headliners in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, all of which have already sold out, as well as their headlining slot at Adelaide’s Froth and Fury Festival in mid-November.

The tour will mark ST’s first Australian run in more than five years. Vocalist and founding member Mike “Cyco Miko” Muir is the band’s sole original member, but lead guitarist Dean Pleasants has been by his side since 1996.

Tickets to the freshly announced dates are on sale now, and you can peep all the details down below.

Suicidal Tendencies 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 10th November – Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast, QLD – NEW SHOW

Saturday, 11th November – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD – SOLD OUT

Sunday, 12th November – King’s Beach Tavern, Sunshine Coast, QLD – NEW SHOW

Tuesday, 14th November – Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC – NEW SHOW

Thursday, 16th November – The Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW – SOLD OUT

Friday, 17th November – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC – SOLD OUT

Saturday, 18th November – Froth and Fury Festival, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale now from Suicidal Tendencies

