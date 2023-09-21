Mach Pelican and Aaron Gocs Announced for Sin or Swim Harbour Cruise 2024

Japanese punk outfit Mach Pelican have announced their first Sydney show in 15 years. The band will headline the Sin or Swim cruise on Sydney Harbour on Friday, 22nd March 2024, with comedian Aaron Gocs locked in one of the support acts. More acts are set to be announced soon.

The band – who originally formed in Perth in the late ’90s and then relocated to Melbourne – have returned to touring in the last few years after disbanding in 2007. The band released three studio albums across their career: a 1999 self-titled effort, 2002’s Pulsate to the Back Beat, and 2006’s Radio Action.

Mach Pelican: ‘Radio’

It wasn’t a long split, with the band reforming in 2009 and 2011 for a fistful of gigs around Melbourne, and recently they’ve been performing more or less regularly.

The band recently announced they’ll be playing a show as part of the new Melbourne festival The Eighty-Six; it’ll be a launch party for the reissue of Pulsate to the Back Beat. They’ll hit the stage on Saturday, 28th October at Cafe Gummo in Thornbury, which falls on the festival’s Super Saturday – which will see hundreds of bands descend on venues along the 86 tram line in Melbourne’s inner north.

Have a squiz over some of the Super Saturday events here. You can register for a free ticket on The Eighty-Six’s website.

Sin or Swim 2024

Friday, 22nd March 2024 – Star Casino Wharf

Tickets are on sale now.

