Sydney Indie-Pop Duo Dekleyn Release New Single ‘Only You’, Featuring Sammi Constantine

Eora/Sydney-based indie-pop duo Dekleyn have revealed a new collab with pop artist Sammi Constantine called ‘Only You’. Produced by Dekleyn’s Justin Kleyn and Matthew DeCelis alongside Hamish Patrick (George Alice, MAY-A) and mixed by Jack Prest (Sampa the Great), the single is an emotionally charged ballad about the heartbreak of a rocky relationship.

“This song was one of the deepest emotional songs we’ve written,” Dekleyn said in a statement.

Dekleyn – ‘Only You’ (Feat. Sammi Constantine)

‘Only You’ began with a soft, piano-driven instrumental, supported by a hard hitting drum beat. The duo then worked with Miranda Ward (Austen), who came up with the opening lyrics. Ward’s input “really pointed this song in the direction of a heavy ballad-type song,” Dekleyn said.

They continued: “We finished the song with Miranda and took it to Sammi who sang on the track alongside Justin. The song works as a beautiful duet about the heartbreak of a rocky relationship.

“With the help of Hamish, we were able to turn this song into a poppy, sad ballad with a relatively happy tinge. It’s one of the more complex songs we’ve ever created and we’re super excited to have it out there.”

