Peach PRC Announces National Tour in Support of ‘Manic Dream Pixie’ EP

Peach PRC will release her debut EP, Manic Dream Pixie, in April. The Adelaide-born artist has now announced a national tour that’s set begin on the eve of the record’s 28th April release date.

The Manic Dream Pixie tour will kick off in Adelaide on Thursday, 27th April, before continuing to Melbourne the next night. In May, Peach will play shows in Perth and Sydney before wrapping up the run on Friday, 19th May in Brisbane. See dates and venues below –tickets are on sale next Tuesday, 7th March with a pre-sale kicking off a day earlier.

Peach PRC – ‘Perfect for You’

Peach announced Manic Dream Pixie last month alongside its lead single ‘Perfect for You’, which interpolated Paris Hilton‘s ‘Stars Are Blind’.

“I wrote this song in one night and thought nobody would ever hear it,” the artist explained in a statement upon its release. “I was crushing so hard on this girl, and we hadn’t even kissed when I wrote the song, so the longing in those lyrics is straight up how I was feeling.”

Peach continued, “There was a night we laid on the grass looking up at the sky and listened to ‘Stars Are Blind’ by Paris Hilton with one earphone each. I remember being excited and making TikTok videos to ‘Stars Are Blind’ because the song had always meant so much to me.”

‘Perfect for You’ is one of six new songs that will feature on Peach’s debut EP. It arrives following a string of standalone singles over the last few years, including the breakout hit ‘Josh’ in 2021, and last year’s ‘Heavy’, ‘God Is a Freak’ and ‘Forever Drunk’.

Peach PRC Manic Pixie Dream Tour

Thursday, 27th April – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday, 28th April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Thursday, 11th May – Astor Theatre, Perth

Saturday, 13th May – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 19th May – The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets on sale Tuesday, 7th March

