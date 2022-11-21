Sydney’s Pleasures Playhouse Is Keeping Its Doors Open Throughout November and December

After an inaugural six-week program of parties, gigs and more, the team at Sydney’s Pleasures Playhouse have announced that the venue – which makes use of the long-dormant Harbour City Cinema in Haymarket – will keep its door open for more events throughout November and December.

The first announcement of new events at the venue include parties organised by Soft Centre, Heaps Gay, AM//PM Emo Night, Leak Your Own Nudes and more. The venue will also be able to keep its doors open later at night, after being granted a 3am license for events held on Friday and Saturday nights.

Pleasures Playhouse Will Continue to Hold Parties and Other Events Throughout November/December



Late last month, Pleasures Playhouse operators put a call out to the community, asking those who thought they should keep the space open and events happening to comment explaining why. A slew of impassioned responses followed,

In a statement alongside the news, Pleasures Playhouse curator Kat Dopper touched on what needs to happen in order for the venue to have long-term sustainability, acknowledging that the venue is keeping its doors open without funding support for its continuation.

“Arts funding is vital to building a new creative city, the grassroots communities and collaborations between them are what makes Sydney so special,” Dopper explained. “We just need to provide the spaces for it to happen. A brief extension for what might become forever but we need more funding & more bodies dancing to help this place stay open for longer.”

Pleasures Playhouse wrapped up its initial run earlier this month after holding dozens of parties and gigs, with the likes of Big Freedia, Haiku Hands, No Zu and Donny Benét among the performers on its debut bill. Head here for more information on the events running throughout the rest of the month and into December.