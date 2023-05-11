Sydney Bar and Performance Space SHADES Has Been Granted a 2am License

SHADES, a bar, club and performance space located right around the corner from Central Station in Sydney’s CBD, has announced they have been granted a trading extension. The venue will be permitted to trade until 2am.

The first event to take advantage of the venue’s extended trading hours will take place tomorrow night (Friday, 12th May), with a party by City Soup featuring Bxvke, SILLYBITCHESDIE, Boukia, Phia and Stefcon.

SHADES Will Begin Hosting Live Music and Club Events Until 2am This Week

SHADES is one of numerous venues in Sydney to have been granted extended trading hours. Last month, hospitality crew Odd Culture Group announced they would be opening a new live music bar in Newtown called Pleasure Club. The venue will operate under a 4am license – the first to be issued in the suburb by the City of Sydney council in over 100 years.

Late last year, CBD venue the Abercrombie Hotel reopened its doors after laying dormant for some nine years. It relaunched in December having undergone a massive renovation and acquiring a 24-hour license.

SHADES also opened towards the end of 2022, and has offered an eclectic music program in its brief existence, spanning a range of genres and performance styles. Artists who have performed at the venue in recent months include e4444e, DJ Plead, Marcus Whale, Kavi, GLO, Ealing, Flower Boy 卓颖贤 and more. In addition, the bar regularly hosts film screenings, trivia and other events.

This month’s program performances by the likes of Lottie World, Setwun, The Land of Rah, Gi, E-FILE, Fantastic Black Plastic, Boogie Monster, Eddy Diamond and Partigirl. There’s also a screening of Arthur Russell documentary Wild Combination on Saturday, 20th May. You can check out SHADES’ upcoming events via their website here.

