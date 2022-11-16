Sydney Punks Clay J Gladstone Drop New Single ‘Where Do Ya Want Me?’ & Tour Dates

Eora/Sydney-based punk-rock favourites Clay J Gladstone have just revealed their raucous new single ‘Where Do Ya Want Me?’, along with a trio of East Coast headlining dates.

Produced by ARIA Award-winning engineer Anton Hagop (Silverchair, Missy Higgins, Birds of Tokyo), ‘Where Do Ya Want Me?’ is an upbeat punk track with sinister undertones.

WATCH: Clay J Gladstone – ‘Where Do Ya Want Me?’

“The song is about putting up with a toxic relationship and not having the guts to call it out,” explains lead vocalist Tim Wisbey.

“Lyrically, it’s sarcastic and passive-aggressive. Saying what you really feel albeit under your breath. We really wanted raw production with this one, fuck the auto-tune off (not that we’re against it) and spit some realness into an over-produced world. We just wanted this to be straight-up swag rock with a touch of horniness.”

To celebrate the release, the band will be embarking on their debut East Coast headline tour, appearing in Naarm/Melbourne, Meanjin/Brisbane, and an already sold-out hometown show in Eora/Sydney across November and December.

You can peep those details below, or stream the official music video for ‘Where Do Ya Want Me?’ above.

Clay J Gladstone 2022 Headlining Tour Dates

Saturday, 26th November – Cherry Bar, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Friday, 2nd December – The Chippo Hotel, Eora/Sydney NSW

Saturday, 3rd December – King Lear’s Throne, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Further Reading

Good Things Announce Sideshows for Deftones, Gojira, The Story So Far and More

Love Letter To A Record: Clay J Gladstone’s Cole Wilkins On Death Cab for Cutie’s ‘Transatlanticism’

LISTEN: Sydney Pop-Punks A Swift Farewell & Clay J Gladstone Team Up On Heartfelt New Jam ‘Stressed Out’