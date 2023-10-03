Here’s the Trailer for ‘Take 5’ Season 2 – Noel Gallagher, G Flip, Jimmy Barnes + More

The second season of Take 5 with Zan Rowe will return to our screens later this month, featuring interviews with artists and songwriters like Noel Gallagher, G Flip, Jimmy Barnes, Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor Mark Coles Smith, and Natalie Imbruglia.

We’ve now got our very first look at the upcoming season and, as usual, it looks to be an emotional ride. “Music was everything for me. It was my way of escaping mayhem,” Barnes reveals, while Lin-Manuel and G Flip tear up in the clips of their interviews. Watch the trailer below.

Take 5 with Zan Rowe Season 2 Trailer

Take 5 with Zan Rowe will kick off with Noel Gallagher on Tuesday, 10th October at 8pm on ABC (and on iview of course).

“The success of Take 5‘s first season confirmed what I’ve long believed: songs hold our stories, and no matter who we are, we all have a deep connection to music,” Rowe shared in a statement. “I’m so proud and happy that Take 5 is returning to prime time with even more incredible epiphanies from the people we love, sharing the songs that made them.”

Season 1 of Take 5 saw Rowe interview Keith Urban, Tony Armstrong, Guy Pearce, and Missy Higgins. You can rewatch the first season now of iview;

Take 5 Season Two

Ep 1, Noel Gallagher: Tuesday, 10th October

Ep 2, Natalie Imbruglia: Tuesday, 17th October

Ep 3, Jimmy Barnes: Tuesday, 24th October

Ep 4, Mark Coles Smith: Tuesday, 31st October

Ep 5, G Flip: Tuesday, 7th November

Ep 6, Lin-Manuel Miranda: Tuesday, 14th November

