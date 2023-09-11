Zan Rowe’s ‘Take 5’ Reveals Season Two Guests: Noel Gallagher, G Flip, Natalie Imbruglia + More

Zan Rowe’s popular music interview show Take 5 will return to our screens next month, with a six-episode season to features artists like Noel Gallagher, G Flip, Jimmy Barnes, and Natalie Imbruglia. Actor Mark Coles Smith will also appear in an episode, as will Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose episode will close the season.

The first episode, featuring Noel Gallagher, will air on Tuesday, 10th October at 8pm on ABC TV (and iview of course). You can see the full rundown of episodes below.

Take 5 Season 2 Airs Next Month

“The success of Take 5’s first season confirmed what I’ve long believed: songs hold our stories, and no matter who we are, we all have a deep connection to music,” Rowe shared in a statement.

“I’m so proud and happy that Take 5 is returning to prime time with even more incredible epiphanies from the people we love, sharing the songs that made them.”

Season one of Take 5 saw Rowe interview Keith Urban, Tony Armstrong, Guy Pearce, and, in a particularly excellent episode, Missy Higgins. You can rewatch the first season now of iview; the Take 5 podcast is also ongoing, the latest episode featured Pendulum.

Take 5 Season Two

Ep 1, Noel Gallagher: Tuesday, 10th October

Ep 2, Natalie Imbruglia: Tuesday, 17th October

Ep 3, Jimmy Barnes: Tuesday, 24th October

Ep 4, Mark Coles Smith: Tuesday, 31st October

Ep 5, G Flip: Tuesday, 7th November

Ep 6, Lin-Manuel Miranda: Tuesday, 14th November

