Talking Heads are Getting Back Together for a ‘Stop Making Sense’ Live Q&A

Talking Heads are set to reunite for the first time in more than 20 years at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. The legendary band – comprised of David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison – will appear in a live Q&A session to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their classic concert film Stop Making Sense.

The talk will be moderated by filmmaker Spike Lee and will follow a screening of the film at TIFF on Monday, 11th September. According to Consequence of Sound, select IMAX theatres around the world will also broadcast the screening.

Talking Heads Stop Making Sense Trailer

Stop Making Sense, directed by Jonathan Demme, was recorded at the band’s gig at Hollywood’s Pantages Theatre in December 1983, in support of their fifth album Speaking in Tongues. It’s a beloved part of Talking Heads’ catalogue, featuring some classic Byrne choreography and that oversized grey suit.

Earlier this year it was announced that production house A24 would be releasing a 4K restoration of the concert film, premiering at TIFF and then released in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, 22nd September. A deluxe edition of the soundtrack will also be released – it’s due out this Friday, 18th August.

The band broke up in 1991, but they reunited for a performance as part of their induction Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. Byrne has frequently shut down ideas of a more permanent reunion, telling Consequence of Sound in 2017 that it would “quite a number of steps backwards”.

