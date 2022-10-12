Taxiride recently announced a vinyl reissue of their Platinum-selling second album Garage Mahal. An altered lineup featuring Tim Watson (guitar, vocals), Tim Wild (guitar, vocals), Sean McLeod (drums) Andrew McIvor (bass) and vocalist Taylor Sheridan will play a trio of anniversary shows to celebrate. Jason Singh, the band’s long-time lead vocalist and guitarist, is noticeably absent.

Singh has now provided a full explanation regarding his exclusion from the upcoming tour. “For the record,” Singh wrote on social media, “I have not left Taxiride.”

Jason Singh Claims He’s Been Shut Out of Taxiride

According to Singh, Watson and Wild took control of the band in late 2021 without notifying him. “In October 2021, Tim Watson and Tim Wild decided to go behind my back and re-register the expired Taxiride trademark WITHOUT ME. This is a fact and is on the public record at IP Australia,” he said.

According to his statement, Singh is fighting to return the trademark to its rightful owners, which includes himself and original bass player Dan Hall, along with Watson and Wild. Meanwhile, the upcoming shows were planned without his involvement.

“I have continued to be excluded from a variety of discussions and decisions, prior to and after discovering Tim and Tim’s trademark antics, including not being told of or asked to participate in any shows under the name Taxiride,” Singh said.

Despite all of this, Singh signed off on the vinyl reissue of Garage Mahal, but he clarified that “in no way have I approved it in connection to the promotion of shows that are being falsely advertised as Taxiride.”

Music Feeds has reached out Watson, Wild and the rest of the group currently performing under the name Taxiride for comment. Keep up to date with Singh’s activities as a solo artist here.

