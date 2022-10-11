Taxiride Announce ‘Garage Mahal’ Vinyl Edition and Anniversary Shows

An altered version of the Taxiride lineup has announced a run of shows and a bunch of collectable goodies to mark the 20th anniversary of their second studio album Garage Mahal. Taxiride are currently performing without founding lead vocalist and guitarist Jason Singh.

Garage Mahal was originally released in July 2002, the follow-up to the band’s ARIA #1 debut Imaginate. Featuring what would become the band’s biggest hit, ‘Creepin’ Up Slowly’, Garage Mahal debuted at #5 on the ARIA charts and became a Platinum-selling record in Australia.

Taxiride – ‘Creepin’ Up Slowly’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Marking two decades since the album’s release, the current lineup of Tim Watson (guitar, vocals), Tim Wild (guitar, vocals), Sean McLeod (drums), Andrew McIvor (bass) and vocalist Taylor Sheridan will be performing Garage Mahal in full at venues in Melbourne, Hepburn Springs and Belgrave this November and December.

They’re also pressing the album to vinyl for the first time. “This is the first time Taxiride have had anything released on vinyl,” said Watson. “It feels great; like it links our album to all the great vinyl we grew up listening to.” The release of Garage Mahal on vinyl coincides with Ausmusic Month and the band’s label, Warner Music Australia, is issuing a commemorative, limited edition T-shirt. $5 from each shirt purchase will go towards music industry charity Support Act.

The Garage Mahal anniversary gigs will be Taxiride’s only performances for the year. The band’s split with former lead vocalist Jason Singh has not been entirely harmonious. In a recent Instagram post, Singh said “I have neither left the band nor been given notice.” Despite this, said Singh, “I have not been told of or asked to participate in any shows under the name taxiride with the members who are attempting to pass off an inferior version of the band as the real deal resulting in an unfortunate dispute.”

Singh announced his split with the other members of Taxiride in November 2021, writing that “for reasons unknown, other members have recently taken it upon themselves to make decisions without my consultation or consent.”

Taxiride ‘Garage Mahal’ Anniversary Tour 2022

Thursday 10th November – Bird’s Basement, Melbourne

– Bird’s Basement, Melbourne Saturday 3rd December – Palais, Hepburn Springs

– Palais, Hepburn Springs Thursday 8th December – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Tickets available here.

