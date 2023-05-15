Mystery Book Thought to be Taylor Swift’s Memoir Revealed As BTS Biography

Taylor Swift fans have been left disappointed after it was revealed that a mysterious memoir due for release in July will be about K-pop band BTS, not Swift. It follows weeks of wild speculation and huge pre-order numbers that pushed the book – which was only known as “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023” before the BTS reveal – into the bestseller realm.

The chaos started about the book started when information about the upcoming release began circulating online. Swift fans grabbed hold of a couple of details that they thought were clues that indicated it was a memoir by Swift herself.

The first clue was the book reportedly has 544 pages – if you add the three digits together, you get the number 13, which is Swift’s favourite number. The release date, Sunday, 9th July, is also a date referenced in Swift’s track ‘Last Kiss’. Additionally, the release date of the memoir comes only two days after the release of Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

But alas, the Swifties got it wrong, and it was revealed over the weekend that the upcoming memoir will be Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, written by journalist Myeongseok Kang with input from all the BTS members.

At least Swift fans will be able to soothe themselves with the re-release of Speak Now, which will contain six new songs ‘from the vault’ that were written in the sessions for the album.

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” Swift wrote on Instagram announcing the release. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness.”

It marks the third album to be re-recorded and re-released by Swift, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), which both landed in 2021.

