Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Concert Film is Opening in Australian Cinemas Today

Well, the day is finally upon us – Taylor Swift’s three-hour concert film, The Eras Tour, is opening across Australian cinemas. The Eras Tour is set to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year. Directed by Sam Wrench – who previously handled concert films for Billie Eilish and Lizzo – it’s a 180-minute snapshot of Swift’s global Eras tour.

Cinemas around the world are bracing for a deluge of Swifties descending upon their theatres. As previously reported, the film is looking to make ten million dollars at the Australian box office alone, a colossal figure for a concert film.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Rolling Stone has suggested that screenings could have a “concert-like” atmosphere, with many cinemas offering merchandising for sale at the candy bar. Australia’s Dendy chain is offering those who attend the screenings the opportunity to buy limited edition Swift-branded cups.

The film is said to omit a handful of songs that appeared in the ‘Eras Tour’ setlist – those waiting to see ‘Cardigan’, for instance, will be disappointed. Otherwise, the film is described as a faithful document of the tour.

Those attending on opening night are already publicly making plans to bring along friendship bracelets – a key outfit item of Swiftie standom – and to bathe themselves in all things Taylor Swift. There are multiple screening times for the film each day: head to the Palace Cinema website for their full rundown of their scheduled showings.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will arrive in Australia in February 2024. The US pop star will play three shows at Melbourne’s MCG and four at Accor Stadium in Sydney. Details below.

Taylor Swift 2024 Australian Tour

w/ Sabrina Carpenter

Friday, 16th February – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 17th February – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 18th February – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 23rd February – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 24th February – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 25th February – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Monday, 26th February – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tickets via Frontier

Further Reading

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Movie Looks Set to Smash the Aussie Box Office

A Guide to Every International Tour Coming to Australia in 2023/24

Taylor Swift Fans Air Grievances About Ticket Access for Australian ‘Eras’ Tour