Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Movie Looks Set to Smash the Aussie Box Office

Could Taylor Swift‘s forthcoming Eras Tour movie be about to pull a Barbie? In a plot twist of cinematic proportions, the nationwide hunger for the pop megastar’s music looks like it’s crossing over to the box office, as the official movie chronicling her latest concert tour gears up for an October premiere.

Aussie cinemas are reporting a surge in ticket sales since Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie tickets went live late on Tuesday night. The frenzy has even earned comparisons to a “mini Barbie” phenomenon, with young Swifties spearheading the charge.

Australia is among more than 100 countries set to screen the flick from mid-October.

“We’re super-excited,” Damian Keogh, chief executive of Hoyts Cinemas, told The Age. He reckons the film could potentially gross over $10 million AUD at the local box office, which is a pretty unprecedented for a concert film.

Within just 12 hours of going live, over $300K worth of tickets had been snapped up at Hoyts cinemas alone. For context, that’s more than three times the first-day pre-sales record held by Avatar: The Way of Water late last year.

Alex Temesvari, the general manager of Sydney’s Cremorne Orpheum, also told the same paper that the sessions listed at his theatre are already 50% sold out, despite being on sale for only a few hours. “It’s just a phenomenal result,” he said.

Benjamin Zeccola, chief executive of Palace Cinemas, joined the chorus of success stories, chiming in that his cinema chain has already sold more than 2,000 tickets within the first 12 hours of sales.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour captures T-Swizzle’s performances at California’s SoFi Stadium during the US leg of the Eras Tour last month. Produced by the popstar’s own Taylor Swift Productions and directed by Sam Wrench, best known for his work on large-scale concert films for the likes of Lizzo and Billie Eilish, the movie promises to be a two-hour-and-45 minute epic, meaning it’ll likely feature every single song off the singer’s Eras set.

Following the film’s release, Tay-Tay will treat Aussie fans in Sydney and Melbourne to the real thing, playing a trio of shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and four shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium in February 2024.

