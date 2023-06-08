Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers Announce Debut Album, Share New Single

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have announced their debut album. I Love You will arrive on Friday, 8th September via Domestic La La and feature new single ‘Never Saw It Coming’. The song was written and sung by drummer Neve van Boxsel – who also directed its accompanying video – about experiencing sexual assault and its impact.

“It’s about a very difficult topic that unfortunately is not just my story but many others,” Boxsel said. “It’s one of the first songs I brought to the band and the first song I’ve ever sung lead on so having [bandmates] Anna, Jaida and Scarlett support me so much with such a personal song made something that was really difficult, a lot easier. I hope this song helps anyone feel less alone in what they’re going through because having this support from my three best friends helped me endlessly.”

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – ‘Never Saw It Coming’

I Love You was produced by Holy Holy‘s Oscar Dawson. In addition to ‘Never Saw It Coming’, its 12-song tracklist also includes the band’s previously-released 2022 song ‘AHHHH!’ plus March single ‘Lights Out’. The album will also feature a collaboration with Melbourne surf-rockers The Grogans titled ‘Salt’.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers formed in 2019 in their hometown of Canberra, comprising of guitarists/vocalists Anna Ryan and Scarlett McKay, bassist Stephenson and drummer Boxsel. Now split between Wollongong, Canberra and Melbourne, they released debut EP Pretty Good for a Girl Band last year.

In December, Teen Jesus will support Foo Fighters at AAMI Park in Melbourne on the American rockers’ headline tour in support of new album But Here We Are. Find dates and details for Foo Fighters’ Australian tour here.

