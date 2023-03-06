Telenova Announce Regional Tour and Share New Single

Melbourne trio Telenova have announced an extensive regional Australian tour throughout April, May, and June this year. They’ll kick things off in late April in Canberra, before circling the country and finishing up at the Torquay Hotel in mid-June.

The alt-pop outfit have also shared a new single to go hand-in-hand with the announcement: it’s called ‘Lost In The Rush’, and it’s been a feature of their live sets for the past couple of years. You can listen to the track below.

Telenova: ‘Lost In The Rush’

“Ed had been working away on the instrumental late one night in what could only be called a creative blizzard,” said singer Angeline Armstrong of ‘Lost In The Rush’. “He brought it into the studio to show us and immediately that string hook struck me as so evocative of another time and another place that was hard to define.”

Armstrong added that the single was a “gift” to the fans while the band are deep in album recording mode.

Telenova broke out in the midst of the pandemic, dropping the 2021 EP Tranquilise which featured singles like ‘Bones’ and ‘Blue Valentine’. The three-piece followed it up with Stained Glass Love in 2022, which snagged them an AIR Award for Breakthrough Independent Artist. They’ll soon be dropping a self-remixed version of the Stained Glass Love EP on Friday, 14th April.

Telenova Lost In The Rush Regional Tour 2023

Thursday, 27th April – Transit Bar, Canberra

Friday, 28th April – La La Las, Wollongong

Friday, 5th May – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Saturday, 6th May – Haba, Mornington

Friday, 12th May – Settlers Tavern, Margaret River

Saturday, 13th May – Mojos, Fremantle

Sunday, 14th May – Indian Ocean Hotel, Perth

Friday, 2nd June – Solbar, Maroochydore

Saturday, 3rd June – Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast

Sunday, 4th June – Beach Hotel, Byron Bay

Friday, 9th June – Baroque Room, Katoomba

Saturday, 10th June – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Sunday, 11th June – God Save The Shire, Caringbah

Friday, 16th June – Volta, Ballarat

Saturday, 17th June – Torquay Hotel, Torquay

General tickets are on sale Friday, 10th March via Telenova’s website. A Spotify Fans First pre-sale will take place on Wednesday, 8th March.

