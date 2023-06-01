Tems Announces Debut Australian Shows

Nigerian singer Tems has announced her debut Australian tour for this September and October. The Lagos artist will play her first show in the country on Tuesday, 26th September, before performing at Promiseland Festival on the Gold Coast and finishing with another solo show at the Forum in Melbourne on Tuesday, 3rd October.

Tems has garnered attention in recent years due to popular releases like ‘Try Me’ and ‘Mr Rebel’, and followed them up with 2020 EP For Broken Ears and 2021’s excellent If Orange Was A Place – which carried singles like ‘Crazy Tings’ and a collab with Brent Faiyaz, ‘Found’.

Tems: ‘Crazy Tings’

“Orange is a vibe,” Tems told Apple Music about the record in 2021. “It is the feeling of sunset and the sweetness of an orange. And when I think of those songs, I am transported to a different place where everything is warm and sweet.”

“I have learnt to let go and just live life and just do what comes naturally to me,” the singer continued. “It has helped me find a new freedom of expression and a new vibe that isn’t based on past experiences but present moments.”

Tems has also notched up collaborations with Drake (‘Fountains’), Future (‘Wait For U’), and Khalid and Disclosure (‘Know Your Worth’).

Tems will play Promiseland Festival on the Gold Coast alongside acts like Ms. Lauryn Hill, ONEFOUR, Davido, Six60, Katchafire, and more. It’ll take place at Doug Jennings Park on Saturday, 30th September and Sunday, 1st October.

Tems Australian Tour 2023

Tuesday, 26th September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 30th September and Sunday, 1st October – Promiseland Festival, Gold Coast

Tuesday, 3rd October – Forum, Melbourne

Tickets available Thursday, 8th June via Frontier. A pre-sale will run from Wednesday 7 June, also via Frontier.

