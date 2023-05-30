Six60 Added to the Lineup for Gold Coast’s Promiseland Festival

New Zealand outfit Six60 has been added to the lineup for Gold Coast R&B, reggae, and roots festival Promiseland. The band, who are immensely popular in their home country thanks to juggernaut singles ‘Don’t Forget Your Roots’ and ‘Rise Up 2.0’, will join artists like Ms. Lauryn Hill, ONEFOUR, Davido, Tems, fellow NZ act L.A.B, and more.

Promiseland will return to the Gold Coast’s Doug Jennings Park on Saturday, 30th September and Sunday, 1st October. Check out the lineup and ticketing details below.

Six60: ‘Before You Leave’

The headlining slot will mark Ms. Lauryn Hill’s first shows in the country in four years, and it coincides with the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed record The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Six60’s latest album Castle St was released in 2022 – their first album not to be self-titled.

“It’s our greatest work to date,” said vocalist and guitarist Matiu Walters about the album. “A real coming together of every member of the band to capture a unique moment in time. It’s the kind of album you can’t make in your bedroom and need to make with other great musicians.”

Earlier this month Promiseland organisers announced a ‘Golden Ticket’ giveaway – in which the winner will receive two nights’ accommodation on the Goldie over the festival weekend, unlimited drinks and food at the festival, private transfer to and from the festival, as well as meet and greets with the festival headliners and exclusive backstage access. To enter, you just need to buy a ticket before Wednesday, 31st May.

Promiseland 2023

Ms Lauryn Hill

Davido

Tems

Fireboy DML

L.A.B

Six60

Ayra Starr

Koffee

ONEFOUR

Aaradhna

DJ Noiz

Fiji

House of Shem

Inner Circle

Katchafire

Kojey Radical

Lojay

Maleek Berry

Musa Keys

Peter Andre

Pheelz

Rebel Souljahz

Scorpion Kings

Stan Walker

Stonebwoy

The Compozers

Uncle Waffles

+ more

Saturday, 30th September to Sunday, 1st October – Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast QLD

Tickets on sale now via Promiseland.

