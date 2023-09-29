The 1975 to Take “Indefinite Hiatus of Shows” After Tour

The 1975 have told fans they’ve been taking an “indefinite hiatus from shows” after their long-running tour comes to an end next year. The band have been on a mammoth tour in support of latest album Being Funny in a Foreign Language since 2022; there are dates scheduled until March 2024. On stage in Sacramento earlier this week, frontman Matty Healy confirmed they’d be taking a break after the shows come to an end.

“We love coming to this place and playing for you guys whenever we have the chance, and it’s wonderful you’re all here,” he told the crowd. “After this tour we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight.”

As Pitchfork notes, The 1975 have referred to the period between their albums as ‘hiatuses’ before, and there’s no indication the band intends to stop recording music – just playing shows.

The At Their Very Best and Still… At Their Very Best tours have not been short of controversy. In July the group was banned from performing in Malaysia after Healy and bassist Ross MacDonald kissed on stage in protest of the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Healy also told the audience that it was “fucking ridiculous to tell people what they can do with that and that [gestured to groin]… If you want to invite me here to do a show, you can fuck off. I’ll take your money, you can ban me, but I’ve done this before and it doesn’t feel good, and I’m fucked off”.

The band was promptly pulled off stage, and the rest of the Good Vibes festival was cancelled. The festival promoters later sought AUD$4 million in damages from the band over breach of contract.

Healy was also embroiled in controversy over his appearance on The Adam Friedland Show earlier this year, in which he laughed along with jokes the hosts made about the racial background of Ice Spice. Healy later apologised on stage in New Zealand, and Ice Spice recently told Variety that the two of them were “good”.

