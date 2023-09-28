Ice Spice Addresses Matty Healy Comments: “We’re Good”

Ice Spice has addressed the controversial comments made about her on The Adam Friedland Show podcast earlier this year. In a new interview with Variety, the rapper said that she and Matty Healy are now “good”, after he apologised “a bunch of times” for his appearance on the show, which saw him laugh along with jokes about her ethnic background.

The 1975 frontman was a guest of the podcast in February; hosts Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen had impersonated Hawaiian, Inuit, and Chinese accents while discussing Ice Spice’s racial background. Swift backlash followed, and Healy later apologised on stage to Ice Spice – real name Isis Naija Gaston.

Ice Spice: ‘Munch’

“When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused,” Ice Spice told Variety this week. “Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some shit like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’ First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologised or whatever.

“And the whole time, I didn’t really care. But that’s funny because I saw him at the Jean Paul Gaultier party a couple days ago, and he was like, ‘Hey, you OK?’ and I’m like, ‘Of course.’ He apologised to me a bunch of times. We’re good.”

Healy spoke about the incident in an interview with The New Yorker at the end of May, telling journalist Jia Tolentino that the whole thing “doesn’t actually matter”.

“Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen,” Healy said.

Tolentino responded that with some fans, it actually does matter, to which he responded: “If it does,” he said, “you’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt.

“It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”

Ice Spice is currently on tour with Listen Out festival, which wraps up this weekend in Melbourne and Sydney.

