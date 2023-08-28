The Angels Announce ’50 Years In The Making’ National Tour

The Angels will be running through all their greatest hits on a national tour throughout spring 2023 and summer 2024. It’ll be the debut of the band’s new lineup, which sees drummer Nick Norton stepping up as lead vocalist. Tom Brewster is filling Norton’s spot on the drums, while former vocalist Dave Gleeson has left the band after 12 years to focus on his radio career and other project, The Screaming Jets.
The Angels will perform for two hours on each date of the tour, digging into their near-50-year back catalogue in the course of two sets. They’ve announced shows in metro and regional locations across South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania.
The Angels – ‘Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again’
The band’s complete lineup is composed of Norton on vocals and Brewster on drums, plus John Brewster on guitar and vocals, Rick Brewster on lead guitar and Sam Brewster on bass and vocals. Rick and John Brewster have been members of The Angels since their formation in 1974. Original vocalist Doc Neeson died in 2014.
- Friday 1 September – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD
- Friday 6 October – The Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide SA
- Saturday 7 October – Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave VIC
- Friday 13 October – Shoal Bay Country Club, Shoal Bay NSW
- Saturday 14 October – Taren Point Hotel, Taren Point NSW
- Friday 20 October – Paddo RSL, Paddington NSW
- Saturday 21 October – Toronto Hotel, Toronto NSW
- Friday 27 October – Hamilton Hotel, Hamilton QLD
- Saturday 28 October – Racehorse Hotel, Booval QLD
- Thursday 2 November – Prince Of Wales, Bunbury WA
- Friday 3 November – Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle WA
- Saturday 4 November – Charles Hotel, Perth WA
- Friday 10 November – Doyalson RSL, Doyalson NSW
- Saturday 11 November – Central Hotel, Shellharbour NSW
- Friday 17 November – Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff NSW
- Saturday 18 November – Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach QLD
- Friday 24 November – The Bridge Hotel, Rozelle NSW
- Friday 5 January – Beenleigh Tavern, Gold Coast QLD
- Saturday 6 January – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD
- Sunday 7 January – Twin Towns, Tweed Heads NSW
- Thursday 11 January – Ballina RSL, Ballina NSW
- Friday 12 January – South West Rocks Country Club, South West Rocks NSW
- Saturday 13 January – Laurieton Ex Services, Laurieton NSW
- Friday 19 January – Castle Hill RSL, Castle Hill NSW
- Saturday 20 January – Bathurst Panthers, Bathurst NSW
- Thursday 25 January – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC
- Friday 26 January – Corner Hotel, Richmond VIC
- Saturday 27 January – Commercial Hotel, South Morang VIC
- Friday 2 February – Shearwater Resort TAS
- Saturday 3 February – Scammander Beach Resort TAS
- Sunday 4 February – Longley Hotel TAS
- Friday 9 February – Bridge Hotel, Sydney NSW
- Saturday 10 February – Bridge Hotel, Sydney NSW
Tickets on sale now
