The Angels Announce ’50 Years In The Making’ National Tour

The Angels will be running through all their greatest hits on a national tour throughout spring 2023 and summer 2024. It’ll be the debut of the band’s new lineup, which sees drummer Nick Norton stepping up as lead vocalist. Tom Brewster is filling Norton’s spot on the drums, while former vocalist Dave Gleeson has left the band after 12 years to focus on his radio career and other project, The Screaming Jets.

The Angels will perform for two hours on each date of the tour, digging into their near-50-year back catalogue in the course of two sets. They’ve announced shows in metro and regional locations across South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania.

The Angels – ‘Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again’

The band’s complete lineup is composed of Norton on vocals and Brewster on drums, plus John Brewster on guitar and vocals, Rick Brewster on lead guitar and Sam Brewster on bass and vocals. Rick and John Brewster have been members of The Angels since their formation in 1974. Original vocalist Doc Neeson died in 2014.

The Angels Announce 2023/24 National Tour

Friday 1 September – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday 6 October – The Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide SA

Saturday 7 October – Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave VIC

Friday 13 October – Shoal Bay Country Club, Shoal Bay NSW

Saturday 14 October – Taren Point Hotel, Taren Point NSW

Friday 20 October – Paddo RSL, Paddington NSW

Saturday 21 October – Toronto Hotel, Toronto NSW

Friday 27 October – Hamilton Hotel, Hamilton QLD

Saturday 28 October – Racehorse Hotel, Booval QLD

Thursday 2 November – Prince Of Wales, Bunbury WA

Friday 3 November – Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle WA

Saturday 4 November – Charles Hotel, Perth WA

Friday 10 November – Doyalson RSL, Doyalson NSW

Saturday 11 November – Central Hotel, Shellharbour NSW

Friday 17 November – Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff NSW

Saturday 18 November – Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach QLD

Friday 24 November – The Bridge Hotel, Rozelle NSW

Friday 5 January – Beenleigh Tavern, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday 6 January – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Sunday 7 January – Twin Towns, Tweed Heads NSW

Thursday 11 January – Ballina RSL, Ballina NSW

Friday 12 January – South West Rocks Country Club, South West Rocks NSW

Saturday 13 January – Laurieton Ex Services, Laurieton NSW

Friday 19 January – Castle Hill RSL, Castle Hill NSW

Saturday 20 January – Bathurst Panthers, Bathurst NSW

Thursday 25 January – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Friday 26 January – Corner Hotel, Richmond VIC

Saturday 27 January – Commercial Hotel, South Morang VIC

Friday 2 February – Shearwater Resort TAS

Saturday 3 February – Scammander Beach Resort TAS

Sunday 4 February – Longley Hotel TAS

Friday 9 February – Bridge Hotel, Sydney NSW

Saturday 10 February – Bridge Hotel, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

The Angels Announce New Frontperson, Confirm Dave Gleeson’s Final Shows

Paul Kelly, Birds of Tokyo, Gretta Ray and More Announced for Brisbane Festival 2023

Architects Part Ways with Guitarist Josh Middleton