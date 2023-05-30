The Angels Announce New Frontperson, Confirm Dave Gleeson’s Final Shows

Veteran outfit The Angels have announced that vocalist Dave Gleeson will be stepping away from the band to focus on his radio career and other project, The Screaming Jets. In a short statement, the band says they remain “the very best of friends”, and Dave will “always be a much-loved part of The Angels family”.

“We are so grateful to Dave for everything he’s done for the band,” said Rick Brewster. “He’s been our frontman for 12 years, sharing hundreds of great gigs and good times. And now, with his increased commitments, we totally understand his need to move on.”

The Angels: ‘Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again?’

Gleeson joined the band in 2011, and he would record a number of albums with the band – including the acclaimed Take It To The Streets in 2012.

“It has been a blast and an honour to sing for The Angels,” Gleeson says. “Being a part of such a legendary legacy will always be one of my great achievements. To have made music with John and Rick and the late Chris Bailey has been nothing short of awesome.

“To the fans, my heartfelt thanks for accepting me into the fold over the last dozen or so years. With The Screaming Jets on the eve of a new album release, and my national Triple M commitments, it’s time to move on. John, Rick, Sam and Nick will always hold a special place in my rock ’n’ roll journey. Rock on and see youse on the road.”

The final shows with Gleeson on mic duties will be stretched across June, July and August this year – with the final show happening at the Gympie Muster.

Drummer Nick Norton, who joined the band in 2011, will now take the reins as vocalist for The Band. Founding member John Brewster says Norton “knows the songs like the back of his hand”. “Nick is an incredible musician and a great singer and songwriter,” says Brewster. “The fans already know and love him, so he’s the perfect fit. We can’t wait to hit the road.”

The Angels 2023 Tour Dates

Friday, 23rd June – Palais Theatre, St Kilda (Symphony of Angels show)

Friday, 30th June – Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide (Symphony of Angels show)

Wednesday, 5th July – Big Red Bash

Friday, 11th August – Mt Isa Rodeo

Friday, 18th August – Mundi Mundi Bash

Sunday, 27th August – Gympie Muster

Tickets available via The Angels’ website.

