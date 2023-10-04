The Breeders Announce 2024 Australian Tour

Kim and Kelley Deal are bringing The Breeders back to Australia in January 2024 for theatre shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. It’ll be the Ohio siblings’ first visit since December 2018 when The Breeders appeared at the Fairgrounds and Meredith music festivals and played headline shows in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra and Melbourne.

The Breeders will be using the Australian tour dates as a warm-up for their upcoming US support slots with pop star du jour Olivia Rodrigo. The Breeders are lined up to support Rodrigo at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in April 2024 and LA’s Kia Forum in August 2024. The band’s most recent album is 2018’s All Nerve.

The Breeders – ‘Wait in the Car’

Kim Deal, then a member of Pixies, formed The Breeders in the late 1980s. The band’s debut album, Pod, came out via 4AD in 1990. Joining Deal on the recording were Throwing Muses guitarist Tanya Donelly, Slint drummer Britt Walford and The Perfect Disaster bass player Josephine Wiggs.

Kim’s sister Kelley and drummer Jim Macpherson joined the band ahead of their second LP, 1993’s Last Splash, which is regarded as one of the defining rock albums of the 1990s. The current Breeders lineup comprises the two Deals, Macpherson and Wiggs.

The Breeders 2024 Australian Tour

Monday, 22nd January – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Monday, 29th January – The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 31st January – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale via Handsome Tours

