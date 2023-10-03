Dinosaur Jr. Announce 2024 Australian Tour

Massachusetts alt-rock band Dinosaur Jr. will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their fifth album, Where You Been, on their 2024 Australian tour. The band, led by guitarist and vocalist J Mascis along with bass player and occasional vocalist Lou Barlow and drummer Murph, will perform shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth throughout February 2023.

As part of the tour, Dinosaur Jr. will headline Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree, which is happening at Mt Duneed Estate, just outside of Geelong, on Saturday, 17th February. The lineup also includes Scottish post rock act Mogwai and Latin-infused indie rock band Calexico.

Dinosaur Jr.’s Where You Been Turns 30

Dinosaur Jr. released Where You Been in February 1993. It followed their breakout releases You’re Living All Over Me (1987) and Bug (1988). Barlow left the band after the release of Bug and didn’t rejoin until 2005. Dinosaur Jr. have made a number of albums since his return, including 2021’s Kurt Vile-produced Sweep It Into Space.

The trio will be performing Where You Been in full on the Australian tour. The band recently announced four consecutive shows at London venue The Garage, where they’ll be honouring the legacy of Where You Been this November.

Dinosaur Jr. 2024 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 21st February ​– Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW ​

Friday, 23rd February ​– The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Monday, 26th February ​– Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 28th February ​– The Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Tickets via Frontier Touring – Frontier Members pre-sale from 2pm on Thursday, 5th October. General on sale begins 2pm on Tuesday, 10th October

Also performing at Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree on Saturday, 17th February – tickets here

Further Reading

See Dinosaur Jr. & Courtney Barnett Performing ‘Feel The Pain’ At Newport Folk Festival

Dinosaur Jr.’s Murph On Songwriting, Touring & Getting In Each Others’ Heads

Tent Pole Review – Pavement Headline Inaugural Geelong Music Bash