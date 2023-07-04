The Brian Jonestown Massacre Announce 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Psych-rock outfit The Brian Jonestown Massacre will return to Australia in November this year. The band will play a run of dates around the country starting in Hobart on Saturday, 11th November, with dates in all major cities and regional centres to follow. They’ll wrap it up at the UOW Unibar in Wollongong on Friday, 24th November.

The dates are in support of their latest album, The Future Is Your Past, which landed earlier this year. It followed 2022’s Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees and 2019’s self-titled effort. Listen to ‘The Light Is About to Change’ from The Future… below.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: ‘The Light Is About To Change’

The band – comprised of frontman Anton Newcombe and a revolving cast of band members – were last in Australia in 2018, where they ran into controversy after Newcombe made a joke about sexual assault on stage in Sydney. Newcombe was booed by the audience, and later a petition was circulated demanding the rest of the band’s tour be cancelled immediately.

Newcombe doubled-down on his comments and labelled the backlash “fascist PC [c]rap and trial by internet”, and wrote on Twitter that he didn’t think he’d ever return to Australia.

Saturday, 11th November – Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Monday, 13th November – Astor Theatre Perth

Wednesday, 15th November – The Gov Adelaide

Thursday, 16th November – Enmore Theatre Sydney

Friday, 17th November – The Northern Byron Bay

Saturday, 18th November – The Princess Theatre Brisbane

Sunday, 19th November – Kambri ANU Canberra

Tuesday, 21st November – Forum Melbourne

Wednesday, 22nd November – Theatre Royal Castlemaine

Friday, 24th November – UOW Unibar Wollongong

Tickets are on sale now.

