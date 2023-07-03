The Vanns Have Announced Their Biggest Headline Tour Yet

South Coast indie rockers The Vanns have announced they will tour in November. They’ll be doing a lap of the country, playing some of their biggest venues to date, in support of their new album, Last of Your Kind.

The five-date run will kick off with a show at the Forum in Melbourne on Friday, 3rd November. It will continue on to Adelaide, Perth and Sydney, before wrapping up at the Tivoli in Brisbane on Saturday, 25th November. Joining The Vanns on the run will be Brisbane’s Shag Rock. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale this Wednesday, 5th July from 12pm AEST.

The Vanns – ‘Feels Good Now’

Last of Your Kind, The Vanns’ second album, arrived back in May. The follow-up to 2019 debut Through the Walls was previewed with a long string of singles in the lead-up to its release, such as ‘Red Light’ and ‘Feels Good Now’ in 2021, ‘Making It Out Alive’ and ‘Haunted’ in 2022, and ‘Ever’ earlier this year.

“The four of us have all been through a whirlwind of change in the last couple of years in the making of this record, but we have never been closer as mates,” the band said when releasing Last of Your Kind in May. “Cheers to album number two and many more to come.”

The Vanns 2023 Australian Tour

with special guests Shag Rock

Friday, 3rd November – The Forum, Melbourne

Saturday, 4th November – The Gov, Adelaide

Friday, 17th November – Freo.Social, Fremantle

Saturday, 18th November – Roundhouse, Sydney

Saturday, 25th November – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets on sale Wednesday, 5th July

Further Reading

Peach PRC, The Vanns and More Join Adelaide’s Spin Off 2023 Lineup

The Vanns Take Us Through Each Track On Their Album ‘Through The Walls’

Watch The Vanns Cover Bon Iver For Triple J Like A Version