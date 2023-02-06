The Buoys and Eliza & the Delusionals Announce Co-Headline Tour

Eliza & The Delusionals and The Buoys have announced a co-headlining tour throughout March and April.

The two bands will hit the road in mid-March, starting off in Bendigo and moving through regional centres like Rye, Coffs Harbour, Byron Bay, Noosaville, Newcastle, and a handful more. They’ll finish it all up at the Drifters Wharf on the Central Coast on Sunday, 30 April. The two bands will appear together at all shows except for in Sydney, which will just feature Eliza & The Delusionals.

Eliza & The Delusionals: ‘Nothing Yet’

It’s been a big couple of years for the two bands. Eliza & The Delusionals released their debut album Now & Then last year, spearheaded by singles such as ‘Halloween’ and ‘Nothing Yet’. They spent the majority of the year on tour in support of the record, including opening for Silversun Pickups in North America. In sad news, a couple of days ago they announced that long-time guitarist Tex Martin would be exiting the group to pursue other interests. The band haven’t announced a replacement yet.

The Buoys dropped their third EP, Unsolicited Advice for Your DIY Disaster, back in 2021, and they followed it up with the single ‘Red Flags’ last year. They also spent a fair chunk of time on the record, including supporting Wet Leg, Arctic Monkeys, and Dandy Warhols.

“Excitement doesn’t even begin to cover how stoked we are to be playing with legends Eliza & The Delusionals around Australia in some familiar places, but mostly in towns and cities we’ve never had the pleasure of playing before,” The Buoys shared in a statement.

“We’ve been huge fans of theirs for so long and we can’t wait to hit the road with them and share such a special tour together.”

Eliza & The Delusionals and The Buoys Australian Tour Dates 2023

Tickets available from 5pm Monday, 6th February via Eliza & The Delusionals here, and The Buoys here.

Thursday, 9th March Tonic Bar Bendigo

Saturday, 11th March Barwon Club Geelong

Sunday, 12th March The Espy Melbourne

Monday, 13th March Haba Rye

Wednesday, 19th April Hoey Moey Coffs Harbour

Thursday, 20th April Beach Hotel Byron Bay

Saturday, 22th April Villa Noosa Hotel Noosaville

Monday, 24th April Selina’s Coogee *

Tuesday, 25th April Hamilton Station Hotel Newcastle

Thursday, 27th April Waves Towradgi

Friday, 28th April Marlin Hotel Ulladulla

Saturday, 29th April Highfields Caringbah

Sunday, 30th April Drifters Wharf Central Coast

* Eliza & The Delusionals Only

