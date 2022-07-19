The Buoys Reveal New Single ‘Red Flags’ Ahead Of Splendour Debut

The Buoys have released a new single ahead of their appearance at this year’s Splendour In The Grass festival. ‘Red Flags’ is the first release from The Buoys this year, dropping at a particular high point for the band.

The Buoys have been touring nationally supporting Psychedelic Porn Crumpets. They released their breakthrough EP, Unsolicited Advice For Your DIY Disaster, in 2021 and have a huge schedule of tour dates still to come. The Sydney-based indie group will be supporting the Arctic Monkeys, Hoodoo Gurus, and Wet Leg in the weeks and months ahead.

The Buoys – ‘Red Flags’

‘Red Flags’ is a playful and charming release from The Buoys, a song that captures the energy of the group and indicates just how endearing they are as a unit. Vocalist Zoe Catterall described ‘Red Flags’ as one of her favourites.

“This was one of those songs I spat out in a short afternoon in an excited rush. Something about it was super playful and full of energy, it had so much space to have fun with it and let the song just take you.” she said.

“Once we all jammed it as a band it became one of my favourite songs, watching the energy in the room when we play it is one of my highlights. I wanted to poke fun at the fact that sometimes you can see it so clearly but decide to sweep it under the rug for a minute, and you’re just chilling in the calm before the storm.”

The Buoys will be supporting fellow breakthrough artists Wet Leg at their Splendour sideshows. For a full run down on where you can catch The Buoys, check out the details below.

The Buoys 2022/2023 Tour Dates

Thursday, 21st July – Howler, Melbourne (supporting Wet Leg)

Friday, 22nd July – Splendour In The Grass, Byron Bay

Monday, 25th July – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney (supporting Wet Leg)

Friday, 29th July – The Cambridge, Newcastle

Tuesday, 13th September – Riverstage, Brisbane (supporting Hoodoo Gurus)

Thursday, 15th September – The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (supporting Hoodoo Gurus)

Friday, 23rd September – Friday Night Party @ ANU, Canberra (with Skegss, Confidence Man, Birdz)

Friday, 2nd December – VANFEST, Bathurst

Saturday, 14th January – The Domain, Sydney (supporting Arctic Monkeys)

