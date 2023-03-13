The Damned Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Having been revealed as one of the headliners of Melbourne’s RISING festival, UK punk outfit The Damned have announced a full Australian tour for 2023. They’ll kick things off in Adelaide on Monday, 5th of June, before moving through Brisbane and Sydney.

They’ll perform a show at Forum Melbourne as part of RISING, joined by metal supergroup Witch (J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr, King Tuff, David Sweetapple, and Graham Clise of Annihilation Time and ROT TV) and industrial duo Vacuum.

The Damned: ‘The Invisible Man’

The Damned will be coming armed with their new album DARKEDELIC, which is slated to arrive on Friday, 28th April. It’s their first record since 2018’s Evil Spirits, which the band brought to Australia in 2019. We’ve been given a couple of singles from the album so far, including the fuzzed-out ‘The Invisible Man’ and ‘Beware Of The Clown’, which came out on Friday, 10th March.

It’s The Damned’s 12th studio album, their first having been released way back in 1977 at the dawn of the punk movement.

The Damned Australian Tour 2023

Monday, 5th June – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, 7th June – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 8th June – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 9th June – Forum, Melbourne VIC (as part of RISING Festival)

General tickets are on sale from 11am Friday, 17th March. A pre-sale will being on Thursday, 16th March at 11am. Tickets available via SBM Presents. Tickets for RISING Melbourne will go on sale Friday, 17th March via the website.

Further Reading

Program Revealed For Melbourne’s RISING 2023: Thundercat, Weyes Blood, The Damned + more

Make Them Suffer Announce ‘Neverbloom’ 10th Anniversary Tour and Vinyl Reissue

Regurgitator Announce Australian Tour Performing ‘Unit’ in Full