Make Them Suffer Announce ‘Neverbloom’ 10th Anniversary Tour and Vinyl Reissue

Perth metalcore outfit Make Them Suffer will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album Neverbloom by releasing it on vinyl for the first time, along with performing the album in its entirety on a national tour in May and June.

The Neverbloom 10th aniversary tour will kick off at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on Thursday, 25th May, before dates in Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. The band will be joined on the run by New Jersey deathcore band Fit for an Autopsy and Victoria’s Ocean Sleeper. Tickets are on sale next Tuesday, 14th March at midday AEDT, with an early bird pre-sale kicking off Thursday, 9th March at 11am AEDT.

Make Them Suffer – ‘Neverbloom’

“Neverbloom holds a profound significance in our hearts as it embodies the very essence and cornerstone of our musical identity,” Make Them Suffer vocalist Sean Harmanis said in a statement announcing the vinyl release and anniversary tour.

“Despite our departure from its sound over the years, the album remains indispensable in our catalogue, as it continues to this day to inspire our artistic pursuits. We couldn’t be more excited to perform some of these songs for the first and last time live and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

You can pre-order copies of Neverbloom on vinyl via the band’s merch store here. Additionally, a new remastered version of the album is available on streaming platforms now.

Make Them Suffer have released three more albums since Neverbloom: 2015’s Old Souls, 2017’s Worlds Apart and 2020’s How to Survive a Funeral. In 2021, the band released standalone single ‘Contraband’ featuring Spiritbox‘s Courtney LaPlante, and last year they released the song ‘Doomswitch’.

The latter single marked the first with new member Alex Reade of Drown This City, who joined on keyboards and clean vocals. She replaced previous member Booka Nile, who the band parted ways with earlier in 2022.

Make Them Suffer Neverbloom 10th Anniversary Australian Tour

With Fit for an Autopsy and Ocean Sleeper

Thursday, 25th May – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Friday, 26th May – Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle

Sunday, 28th May – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, 31st May – The Basement, Canberra

Thursday, 1st June – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Saturday, 3rd June – Fat Controller, Adelaide

Sunday, 4th June – Magnet House, Perth

Tickets on sale next Tuesday, 14th March at midday AEDT, with an early bird pre-sale kicking off Thursday, 9th March at 11am AEDT.

Further Reading

Make Them Suffer’s Alex Reade on Her Favourite Genre-Bending Artists

Make Them Suffer Take Us Track By Track Through How to Survive a Funeral

Knotfest Australia Sideshows Announced for Megadeth, Trivium, Spiritbox and More