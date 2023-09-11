The Darkness Announce ‘Permission to Land’ 20th Anniversary Australian Tour

Glam rock purveyors The Darkness will return to Australia in early 2024 for a tour celebrating their classic album Permission To Land. The four-piece will play three shows up the east coast in February, starting in Melbourne on Saturday, 3rd February before playing Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall and finally Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

Permission To Land arrived in 2003 as the band’s debut album, and it spawned some of their most beloved and enduring hits, such as ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’ and ‘Love Is Only A Feeling’. The band will play the record in full at each stop on the tour, along with some b-sides.

The Darkness: ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’

The Darkness won’t be going it alone either: You Am I – performing ‘The Majesty Of Tap’ Spinal Tap tribute show – DZ Deathrays and Cry Club will all be touring with them.

“When Permission to Land landed twenty short years ago, we were bathed in shock and awe,” the band said in a statement. “As if by magic, rock wasn’t dead! Fun wasn’t banned! And spandex was almost acceptable again… Well, guess what? Twenty years on, the same rules apply.

“So please squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude, and come celebrate with us! We promise everything and we deliver, every time. Bring on the next twenty.”

The Darkness are frequent visitors to our shores – their last tour was in 2022 supporting new album Motorheart.

The Darkness 2024 Australian Tour

Saturday, 3rd February – Festival Hall, Melbourne

Wednesday, 7th February – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 10th February – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 14th September.

