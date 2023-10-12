The Isley Brothers’ Rudolph Isley Has Died at 84

Rudolph Isley of The Isley Brothers has passed away peacefully in his sleep, at the age of 84. The Isley Brothers have been active since the 1950s, with Rudolph co-founding the group alongside his siblings, O’Kelly, Ronald and Vernon Isley.

The family released a statement on Rudolph’s passing, as reported by Pitchfork. “Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the world famous Isley Brothers, died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of October 11, 2023,” it said. “He died at his home, with his devoted wife Elaine by his side. They had been married for 68 years.”

The Isley Brothers – ‘This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak For You)’

The Isley Brothers’ influence on popular music was profound. The group’s breakout single, 1959’s ‘Shout’, sold over a million copies. Few popular groups could match the sheer range of The Isley Brothers – their record, The Heat Is On, from 1975, touched on a variety of different styles and tones, creating a sound that was both life-affirming and deeply tactile and sensual.

The lineup shifted on a few occasions over the years. Vernon died in 1955, while two younger brothers – Ernie and Marvin – joined in the late 1960s. Ronald and Ernie continue to lead the Isley Brothers, but Rudolph had retired from the group in 1989, choosing instead to become a Christian minister.

Celebrate the man’s life by blasting ‘This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak For You)’ today – one of the band’s most enduring hits, and an astonishingly soulful number that takes the tradition of Motown into a new and vibrant place.

Further Reading

Groundbreaking Singer, Actor and Rights Activist Harry Belafonte Has Died at 96

Detroit Singer-Songwriter Rodriguez Dead at 81

Robbie Robertson of The Band Has Died, Aged 80