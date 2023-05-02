Tim Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive Has Died

Founding member of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, guitarist Tim Bachman, has died at age 71. His son Ryder revealed the news on Facebook last Friday, 28th April, confirming his dad had died in hospital due to complications from brain cancer.

“Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end,” Ryder wrote. “Grab yer loved ones and hug ’em close, ya never know how long you have.”

Bachman-Turner Overdrive: ‘Takin Care Of Business’

“I sat with Dad yesterday afternoon and reminisced about some of the good times we had,” Ryder continued. “He was pretty out of it most of the time, but at one point looked up at me with really, big wide eyes and said, ‘I love you Paxton, keep sharing the music…’ and then passed back out.

“It’s really hard watching your parent lay in bed helpless and sick and there’s nothing you can do to help them. Breaking my heart.”

Tim Bachman’s death comes only a few months after the death of his brother Robbie, the drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Bachman formed the band with his brothers Robbie and Randy, and Fred Turner, in the early ’70s, and would release two albums with the band: Bachman-Turner Overdrive (1973) and Bachman-Turner Overdrive II (1973), which included BTO’s biggest hits including ‘Let It Ride’ and ‘Takin Care Of Business’. Tim left the band in 1974, returning in the late ’80s as part of the touring band.

In 2014 Bachman was charged with several sexual offences, including interference with a minor, relating to incidents in the 1990s and early 2000s. His charges were stayed in 2015 (meaning the court determined they shouldn’t go forward).

