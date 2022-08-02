The Killers Set To Headline Adelaide 500 Post-Race Concert Series

The Killers will return to Adelaide in December, having been nabbed as the international headliner for the Adelaide 500 post-race concert series. The three-day series also includes some impressive Australian talent, with ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Baker Boy, Jimmy Barnes, The Presets, Lime Cordiale and more set to perform.

The scheduled Adelaide 500 performance from The Killers – who recently performed an exclusive set in Melbourne for Liberty Financial – is a boon for South Australia, marking the first time Brandon Flowers and co. will have brought their full production to Australia since 2018. They, along with the other bands, will perform at the Adelaide Parklands site in the CBD.

The Killers – ‘Mr. Brightside’

South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas, said the upcoming post-race concert series is significant for the local events industry. “This is a big win for music fans but also for the events and live music sectors, with three nights of concerts delivering much-needed work and breathing more life back into these vital industries.”

Lime Cordiale, The Presets, Baker Boy and Teenage Joans will kick off the series on Friday, 2nd December. On the Saturday, Jimmy Barnes, ICEHOUSE and Noiseworks will hit the stage. Sunday night is reserved for The Killers and a to-be-announced special guest. Along with the established acts, Music SA is giving six local musicians and bands the opportunity to perform, two per night.

Tickets are on sale for all events via Ticketek.

VALO Adelaide 500 Post-Race Concert Series

Friday 2nd December: Lime Cordiale, The Presets, Baker Boy, Teenage Joans, ‘Bands On Track Winners’

Saturday 3rd December: Jimmy Barnes, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, ‘Bands On Track Winners’

Sunday 4th December: The Killers, Special Guest, ‘Bands On Track Winners’

