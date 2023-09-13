Lineup Announced for Adelaide 500 After-Race Concerts: Robbie Williams, Icehouse, Christine Anu + More

The VAILO Adelaide 500 after-race concert series is happening from Friday, 24th to Sunday, 26th November at the Adelaide Parklands Street Circuit. Carl Cox and Eric Powell’s Mobile Disco will headline on the opening night. They’ll be joined by house divas Robin S, Melanie Williams and Saeeda Wright, plus a special appearance from Christine Anu.
Icehouse will top a homegrown bill on night two, backed up by William Barton and The Brewster Brothers, plus Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and the Australian Rock Collective, which features Talei Wolfgramm and members of Spiderbait, Jet, Powderfinger and You Am I.
Robbie Williams will bring it home on Sunday, 26th November, supported by Supergrass’ Gaz Coombes, Sneaky Sound System and Williams’ own electronic group, Lufthaus. The appearance is part of Williams’ 25 years of hits Australian tour, which was announced 12 months ago and will run throughout the second half of November.
Williams is set to play two stadium shows in Melbourne, one in Sydney, and A Day on the Green events at Queensland’s Sirromet Wines, Victoria’s Mt Duneed Estate and Nikola Estate in Western Australia’s Swan Valley. Coombes and Lufthaus will provide support at all shows.
Friday, 24th November
- Carl Cox and Eric Powell’s Mobile Disco
- The House Divas: Robin S, Melanie Williams, Saeeda Wright
- Christine Anu
Saturday, 25th November
- ICEHOUSE
- William Barton
- The Brewster Brothers
- Baby Animals
- The Screaming Jets
- Australian Rock Collective
Sunday, 26th November
- Robbie Williams
- Gaz Coombes
- Lufthaus
