The National and Fleet Foxes Add New Sydney & Melbourne Shows to 2024 Australian Tour

The National have added a couple of extra dates to their 2024 Australian tour with guests Fleet Foxes and Annie Hamilton. The trio of acts will play a second show at Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre on Saturday, 2nd March and a second show at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Wednesday, 6th March. Tickets for both shows go on sale at 12pm on Thursday, 12th October.

The National – ‘Deep End (Paul’s In Pieces)’

The forthcoming tour is The National’s first trip to Australia since 2018. They’ve released three albums in that time: 2019’s I Am Easy To Find, 2023’s First Two Pages of Frankenstein and last month’s surprise release, Laugh Track. The former album was accompanied by a 27-minute film directed by Mike Mills and starring Swedish actor Alicia Vikander.

Fleet Foxes have also been absent from Australia since pre-Covid. The Seattle folkies, led by singer and songwriter Robin Pecknold, released their fourth album, Shore, in September 2020. Sydney-based Annie Hamilton released her debut album, the future is here but it feels kinda like the past, in 2022 via [PIAS] Australia.

The National 2024 Australian Tour

w/ Fleet Foxes, Annie Hamilton

Wednesday, 28th February – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 1st March – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 2nd March – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney NSW ( new show )

) Tuesday, 5th March – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 6th March – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC ( new show )

) Saturday, 9th March – Kings Park And Botanic Garden, Perth WA

