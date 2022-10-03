Founding members of The Smiths, Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke, reunited in New York City over the weekend to play a few favourites from their former band. The performance took place during Marr’s opening slots for The Killers at Madison Square Garden on 30th September and 1st October.

After running through a selection of originals, along with Electronic’s ‘Getting Away With It’ and The Smiths’ ‘Panic’, Marr invited bass player Rourke onstage to play the last two songs of his set. Together, the pair performed ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ from 1986’s The Queen Is Dead and the enduring ‘How Soon Is Now?’, originally released as a B-side in 1984 before being issued as a single the following year.

Johnny Marr & Andy Rourke – ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’

As Consequence Of Sound reports, it’s the first time that Marr and Rourke have played together publicly since a couple of onstage reunions in 2013. The pair last played alongside each other in The Smiths in 1987, with the 35 years since the band’s split being filled with unsubstantiated rumours of reunions.

Johnny Marr & Andy Rourke – ‘How Soon Is Now’

During The Killers’ headline set on Friday, 30th September, Marr joined the headliners for a cover of The Smiths’ ‘This Charming Man’. On Saturday, 1st October, Bruce Springsteen joined The Killers, appearing for a rendition of The Killers’ ‘A Dustland Fairytale’, and his own tracks, ‘Badlands’ and ‘Born To Run’.

