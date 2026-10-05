The Strokes Announce 2027 Australian Tour With Courtney Barnett & Promiseland

The Strokes are heading back down under in 2027, announcing a four-date Australian headline tour with some very tasty special guests in tow.

The New York indie rock icons will bring their Reality Awaits tour to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney next February, joined across all dates by Courtney Barnett and Promiseland.



The Strokes – ‘Going Shopping’

And Sydney is getting an extra-large helping, with Beck also joining the bill for The Strokes’ massive outdoor show at Centennial Park as part of the inaugural Sydney Summertime concert series.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Australian run will kick off at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Saturday, 13th February, before The Strokes settle in for a two-night stand at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, 16th and Wednesday, 17th February.

They’ll then wrap things up at Sydney Summertime on Saturday, 20th February, where Beck will join Courtney Barnett and Promiseland on the stacked support bill.

The shows will mark The Strokes’ first Australian headline dates since their sold-out run in 2022. They were more recently back on our shores to headline Harvest Rock in Adelaide in 2025.

The tour comes in support of the band’s seventh studio album, Reality Awaits, which features singles Going Shopping and Falling Out Of Love.

Recorded in Costa Rica with producer Rick Rubin and finished around the globe, the record marks The Strokes’ first new music since 2020’s The New Abnormal.

They’ve also been keeping busy on the live front, with their Reality Awaits touring schedule taking in North America and Japan, alongside appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Summer Sonic 2026.

Meanwhile, Courtney Barnett will arrive with new album Creature Of Habit in tow, while Promiseland – the high-energy project of Johann Rashid – has an extra connection to The Strokes camp through his deal with frontman Julian Casablancas’ Cult Records.

For Sydney punters, the show will also mark the first announced headline event for the new Sydney Summertime concert series, which is set to bring a limited season of standalone concerts to Centennial Park.

Catch all The Strokes’ 2027 Australian tour dates below.

The Strokes – Reality Awaits Australia 2027

Saturday, 13th February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

– Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD with Courtney Barnett + Promiseland

Tuesday, 16th February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

– Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC with Courtney Barnett + Promiseland

Wednesday, 17th February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

– Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC with Courtney Barnett + Promiseland

Saturday, 20th February – Sydney Summertime, Centennial Park, Sydney NSW

– Sydney Summertime, Centennial Park, Sydney NSW with Beck + Courtney Barnett + Promiseland

Tickets are on sale now here

Further Reading

The Strokes Release ‘The Singles – Volume 01’ Including Early Demos And B-Sides

The Strokes Invite Fan Onstage To Perform Song, Judge Her Performance

Love Letter To A Record: DRESS CODE On The Strokes’ ‘Is This It’