The Tallest Man On Earth Announces 2023 Australian Headline Dates

The Tallest Man On Earth is returning down under to bless our ears with a trio of tour dates. The project of Swedish musician Kristian Matsson will be coming our way this December to perform songs from his new album Henry St for fans in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Henry St marks the veteran musician’s first new album in four years; the imaginative burst that inspired it coming after two years of covid-inflicted solitude, which Matsson spent manically growing vegetables in his garden.

The Tallest Man On Earth – ‘Henry St.’

“When I’m in motion, I can focus on my instinct, have my daydreams again,” the artist explained in a press statement.

“When I was finally able to tour again, I started writing like a madman.”

The album of songs that ensued, Henry St, sees Matsson exploring his own stubborn optimism and “how to be a person in this world”.

“[It’s the] most me album yet, because it covers so many of the different noises in my head,” he added.

“Having been away from it taught me that making music and performing is what I’m doing for the rest of my life, and I’m so grateful for it. It has given me new confidence and playfulness. This is what I do. It’s unconditional.”

Peep all the dates and details of The Tallest Man On Earth’s 2023 Australian headline tour down below.

Wednesday, 6th December – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, 7th December – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 8th December – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale 1pm Friday, 28th April via Live Nation

