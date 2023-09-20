The Veils Announce 2023 Australian Headline Shows

New Zealand/British outfit The Veils have announced their first Australian tour since 2009. The band will play three shows up the east coast in November, starting on Tuesday, 28th November at the Lansdowne in Sydney, with dates following in Melbourne and Brisbane.

The band will be here supporting their recent double album …And Out of the Void Came Love, the follow-up to 2016’s Total Depravity (which was produced by Run The Jewels’ El-P). The album was written in a period of convalescence for frontman Finn Andrews, who broke his wrist while on tour.

The Veils: ‘No Limit of Stars’

“It’s been weird times, with a lot of pain and frustration, then joy. First I was touring my solo album in Europe, and I got carried away, pounding so hard I broke the scaphoid bone in my wrist,” he told New Zealand publication Stuff.

“It’s usually a skateboarder’s injury when you fall with all your weight on your hand, but I did it at the piano! Afterwards I had to wear a huge cast and cancel a few tours, then that dovetailed into the pandemic lockdowns. It was the first proper break I’d had from touring in over 20 years.”

Andrews spent the downtime writing and ended up with enough material to fill two double albums. As Andrews says, …And Out of the Void Came Love is intended to be listened to in a couple of sittings: “Make a coffee or smoke a cigarette [in the break] but don’t mow the lawn or go to the movies or something, that takes too long.”

The band have been making music for two decades now, with their first album The Runaway Found arriving in 2004.

The Veils 2023 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 28th November – The Lansdowne, Sydney

Wednesday, 20th November – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

Thursday, 30th November – Powerhouse, Brisbane

Tickets are on Tuesday, 26th September.

