Press Club Announce 2023 National Tour + Screenings of ‘The Endless Motion Documentary’

In addition to their forthcoming dates supporting Grinspoon on their massive Easy Detention national tour, Press Club have announced a run of their own headlining shows to cap off 2023 and toast the one-year anniversary of their third album, Endless Motion.

As well as visiting fans in Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide and a soon-to-be-announced date in Brisbane throughout October, November and December of this year, the Melbourne punk collective will also be giving their hometown fans a special screening of a new documentary all about the making of the LP.

PRESS CLUB – ‘ENDLESS MOTION’ (LIVE AT THE FORUM)

The two intimate screenings of THE ENDLESS MOTION DOCUMENTARY will take place on Friday, 17th November at Melbourne’s Thornbury Picture House, with sessions at 6pm and 7pm respectively.

Directed by the band’s long time collaborator Nick Manuell, the 30-minute flick was filmed during the process of making the album, amongst the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak. The doco promises to highlight the band’s approach to their craft and explore “how four friends came to find common artistic vision in Press Club, and what it means to be a musician whilst the world is crumbling around you”.

As for the live dates, tickets are on sale now, with support acts announced in the form of LOSER, Mac The Knife and Placement at selected shows.

You can peep all those details down below.

Thursday, 26th October – The Basement, Ngunnawal / Canberra*^ – TICKETS

Friday, 27th October – Mary’s Underground, Eora / Sydney*^ – TICKETS

Friday, 10th November – Crown & Anchor, Tarntanya / Adelaide*^ – TICKETS

Friday, 17th November – Thornbury Picture house, Naarm / Melbourne (ticket includes documentary screening & ticket to the Shotkickers gig) – 6.00pm Session – TICKETS – 7.00pm Session – TICKETS

Friday, 17th November – Shotkickers, Naarm / Melbourne#^ – TICKETS

Saturday, 2nd December – Venue To Be Announced in Meanjin / Brisbane

* LOSER supporting

^ Placement supporting

# Mac The Knife supporting

